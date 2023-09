Emerging from Kingston in 1962, The Pioneers’s sunny sound and harmonies helped spread the sounds of Jamaica around the world. They released genre classics including ‘Long Shot (Kick De Bucket)’ and ‘Give And Take’ on trailblazing reggae label Trojan Records. Leaning into a more pop-influenced sound in the ’70s with ‘Let Your Yeah Be Yeah’ (a cover of Jimmy Cliff), the reggae luminaries have now been performing together for over seven decades.