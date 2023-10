Skilled in left-field cabaret, on-stage activism and the occasional hoedown, the Pink Suits are a feminist punk duo based in Margate. Exploring how their queerness can be used as a form of protest, they formed in 2017 and released their debut album, political child, in 2021. Describing their sound as “aggressive, political and screamy”, the pair have earnt a reputation for their flamboyant costumes, and commitment to championing diversity and marginalised voices in punk.