Formed when they were still teenagers, The Orielles’ highly danceable sound on early releases such as 2018’s Silver Dollar Moment was informed by the lighter side of 1980s post-punk, the loose-limbed rhythms of Afro-funk and the trippy textures of late-’90s indie dance. Their ongoing growth as a band has led them down more musically complicated routes, showing the trio to be far more than a pre-2000s retrospective.