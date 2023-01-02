The New Pornographers have been melding indie rock with power-pop hooks and bright harmonies for over 25 years. Formed in Vancouver and made up of members of Canadian bands Destroyer and The Evaporators, the sextet have performed in some of North America’s most prestigious live venues including Webster Hall, The Fillmore and Massey Hall. Masters of big ballads and even bigger melodies, the supergroup’s sophomore album – 2003’s Electric Version – was named by Rolling Stone as one of the Best Albums of the Decade.