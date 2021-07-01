More than any other act, The Moldy Peaches spearheaded New York’s anti-folk revival in the early ’00s. Founded by experimental musicians Adam Green and Kimya Dawson in 1994, the band’s rugged 2001 self-titled debut is underpinned by a now signature scuzzy lo-fi production style and crude sing-a-long lyrics. Disbanding for solo pursuits in 2004, the track ‘Anyone Else But You’ gained popularity later in the decade after resurfacing in the Juno soundtrack. Twenty years since their last European show, the band announced a batch of performances for 2023, including London’s Roundhouse and a slot at Primavera Sound. “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” they said.