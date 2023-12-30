Bronx-born producers and DJ duo The Martinez Brothers are an Ibiza house music staple. Self-described as “total yin and yang”, the brothers bring a complementary balance to their tracks and to their mixing, blending their NYC roots with jazz, Brazilian funk and modern techno. Their label Cuttin’ Headz, follows this ethos, named after an Ol’ Dirty Bastard hip hop track while developing electronic artists. Since their debut, the pair have secured residencies at DC10 and Ushuaïa, and were named best DJs in the world by Mixmag in 2014.