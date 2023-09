As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair’s vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the ’60s and ’70s. On 2020’s Songs for the General Public, the brothers “gleefully joust with rock’s macho past” (Pitchfork), while in their live performances they flaunt their innate charisma and flamboyance across the stage.