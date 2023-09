Dressed in dapper suits that nod to their beginnings playing at weddings and hen-dos, The Lathums’ have become known for their breezy indie rock. The Northern-twanged four-piece from Wigan, UK, pull in jangly guitars, hearty melodies and a sense of cheerful ’00s nostalgia for their sound. 2021’s How Beautiful Life Can Be debuted at number one in the UK and earnt the band comparisons to The Smiths and Arctic Monkeys.