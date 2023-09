As The Kut, British singer-songwriter Princess Maha has been churning out plucky rock jams for over 15 years. While her vivid hair and studded leather jacket collection may suggest that she’s a glam rock star, the multi-instrumentalist’s guitar-centric music instead plays with elements of pop punk, psychedelic rock and heavy grunge. Often joined by an all-female band as she cavorts between bass, drums and keyboard on stage, her album GRIT topped the UK Rock Albums Chart in 2022.