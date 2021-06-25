Artist

The Joy Formidable

Wales’s The Joy Formidable pack a mean punch of shoegaze rock, complete with crashing percussion, hefty riffs and tons of attitude. The trio’s sound – most notably on The Big Roar (2011) and Into The Blue (2021) – has been described as “a darkly joyous soft-loud racket” by The Guardian. The phrase also perfectly encapsulates the band’s high-velocity shows, led by ever-energetic frontwoman Ritzy Bryan. Their track ‘Endtapes’ featured on the Breaking Dawn soundtrack, and the band have toured with Muse and Foo Fighters.

