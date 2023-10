A sixpiece swing band, The Jive Aces were formed in east London in the ’80s with the aim to revitalise the big band sound for modern audiences. Lead vocalist Ian Clarkson channels the likes of Louis Prima to lead his band with all the class and coolness of his ’40s and ’50s heroes. Apart from their illustrious catalogue of albums, the band are best known for being Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists in 2012.