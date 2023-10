Indie rockers The House Of Love became synonymous with Britain’s alternative scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Formed by singer-songwriter Guy Chadwick, the on-again off-again band’s decade-spanning discography is bound by his affinity for arena-sized melodies. Introducing a refreshed sound (and lineup) with 2022’s country-rock effort State of Grace, the band’s signature psych guitars are still a centrepiece of their live shows.