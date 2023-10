A pivotal part of the garage rock revival scene in the early 2000s, The Hives rose to global prominence with a string of catchy rock’n’roll hits. ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ epitomised the era, but you could apply the same descriptor to any of their hits, such is the strength of their back catalogue. Their live shows – orchestrated by the energy of lead singer Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist – often descend into mosh-pits, with the band never needing to stray far from two or three power chords.