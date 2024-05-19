Artist

The HIRS Collective

Upcoming events

Deaf Club + The HIRS Collective w/ Life's Torment, Bottom SurgerySun, 19 May
The DivebarLas Vegas
HIRS Collective (PA) w/ Careful Gaze + TBDWed, 19 Jun
Underground Music Venue - CafeMinneapolis
HIRS COLLECTIVEFri, 12 Jul
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
The HIRS CollectiveTue, 16 Jul
AlchemyProvidence
The HIRS Collective Thu, 18 Jul
SongbyrdWashington D.C.
The HIRS CollectiveThu, 25 Jul
SiberiaNew Orleans