Artist
The HIRS Collective
Upcoming events
Deaf Club + The HIRS Collective w/ Life's Torment, Bottom Surgery
Sun, 19 May
The Divebar
Las Vegas
HIRS Collective (PA) w/ Careful Gaze + TBD
Wed, 19 Jun
Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Minneapolis
HIRS COLLECTIVE
Fri, 12 Jul
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
The HIRS Collective
Tue, 16 Jul
Alchemy
Providence
The HIRS Collective
Thu, 18 Jul
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
The HIRS Collective
Thu, 25 Jul
Siberia
New Orleans