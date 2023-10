Named as ones to watch by The Guardian, The Heavy Heavy’s balmy rock puts a modern uplifting twist on a ’60s sound. Led by vocalists Georgia Fuller and Will Turner, the Brighton five-piece merges the pop-rock sensibilities of Fleetwood Mac with the bluesy guitars of The Rolling Stones on 2022’s psychedelic debut Life and Life Only. Expect humming organs, four-part harmonies and a sense of showmanship at their live shows.