Growling psychobilly, noisy banjos and a mosh pit-style hoedown are just a few signature elements of The Goddamn Gallows live. On albums 7 Devils (2011) and The Maker (2014), the spooky Detroit four-piece packed in metal, bluegrass and rockabilly. They describe it as “gutterpunk”, and it’s a frantic sound that’s won them an equally frantic fanbase. The band have practically lived on the road since 2004, touring their carnival of dusty, stomping old-school rock.