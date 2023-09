Equal parts melodic and aggressive, Ontario band The Flatliners offset a hardcore punk sound with elements of bouncy dub and ska. After forming in 2002, they gigged across Canada’s DIY punk circuit for several years, contributing tracks to various compilations before finally recording their debut album, 2005’s Destroy to Create. Since then, the band have explored harder sounds, including metal and noise rock, and continue to explore issues of bigotry, the abuse of power and the climate crisis.