Though they’d been around for 16 years, The Soft Bulletin (1999) cinched The Flaming Lips’s place in the rock canon, which they further solidified with the modern classic Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (2002). Bandleader Wayne Coyne’s philosophical musings about space, death and abuses of power set the standard for neo-psychedelia; they’ve released 24-hour songs, records on four different CDs meant to be played simultaneously, and pyrotechnics and elaborate props are regular elements of their live shows.