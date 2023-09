Imagine a sea shanty blended with folk melodies and punk, and you’ve got the sound of Vancouver’s The Dreadnoughts. Since cutting their teeth in the city’s dive bars, the six-piece have built a loyal following all over the world. At live shows, they tap into the old-school destructive chaos of punk and lace it with an even older-school tavern atmosphere, while incorporating Irish pub singing and pirate-level debauchery.