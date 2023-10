Be sure to grab a feather-trim cowboy hat and throw on some glitter before joining The Dolly Disco – the ultimate female-led hoedown. Debuting in summer 2022, the travelling club night promises hits from across the country spectrum when it rolls into town, from western pioneers such as Dolly Parton and Shania Twain to crossover artists and contemporary rodeo queens including Tina Turner and Kacey Musgraves.