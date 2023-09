The Curtom Orchestra brings together members of funk and jazz acts Incognito, The Brand New Heavies and Jamiroquai. Named after Curtis Mayfield’s Curtom Records, the band grooves their way through four decades of Mayfield’s sociopolitically charged classics, including 1965’s ‘People Get Ready’ and 1970’s ‘(Don’t Worry) If There’s a Hell Below, We’re All Going to Go’.