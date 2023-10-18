Australian band The Chats describe their particular niche of punk as “shed rock”, a nod to the fact that the trio started playing music together in a shed as high-schoolers. The DIY aesthetics and working-class sentiment of their first hit, ‘Smoko’ (2017), garnered viral views and accolades from Iggy Pop, Dave Grohl and Josh Homme. With High Risk Behaviour (2020) and Get Fucked (2022), the group plays tribute to fellow Australian punks such as Cosmic Psychos, while bringing their critique of Australian culture to the mainstream.