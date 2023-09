The Chameleon’s have attained their own cult status among the sea of Mancunian bands from the ’80s thanks to the atmospheric quality of their post punk. Regarded as an influence by Oasis and Moby, the group’s debut album, Script of the Bridge (1983), introduced their psychedelic take on pop rock, before a number of splits and reunions, including a reunion for their first tour in over 20 years in 2023.