The Chainsmokers mix indie, dance and pop. The pair released their official debut single, ‘#Selfie’, in 2014, which both celebrated and skewered smartphone-era narcissism. Premiering the single on American Idol, they were met with a backlash as they simply pressed play and danced around the stage taking selfies with celebrities in the audience. The performance has since been lauded as a brilliant meta-statement, and The Chainsmokers – who are more than accomplished producers – have gone on to become respected acts in the EDM sphere.