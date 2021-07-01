“We don’t know how to speak the language, but singing in Igbo is the only way we can connect with the culture,” The Cavemen once said. But whether they’re singing with soul in Igbo, English or Pidgin, the brothers have undeniably revitalised highlife – a historic genre native to West Africa. By bridging its distinct guitar plucks with jazz rhythms and pulses of Afrobeat, the brothers have been credited with introducing the sound to a new generation of listeners, and have sold out shows across Lagos and London to prove it.