Initially formed in the late ’70s to provide the backing for eccentric punk hellraiser Ian Dury, The Blockheads are best known for their hits ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt. 3’, and their UK number one ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’. Since Dury’s death in 2000, the band have continued to reunite – memorably for a landmark show at the Electric Ballroom – and have kept their brand of dark humour alive in their heady mix of post-punk, new wave and disco.