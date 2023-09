An all-woman indie rock band, London quartet The Big Moon was formed in 2014 by vocalist Juliette Jackson. Nominated for the Mercury Prize, their debut album, Love in the 4th Dimension (2017), introduced listeners to their tongue-in-cheek lyrics and punchy guitar riffs. The Big Moon matured their song content on their 2022 album, Here Is Everything, on which Jackson draws on the experiences of having her first child during lockdown, and a coming of age for the band.