Studying jazz together at the University of Auckland, indie-pop makers The Beths formed in 2016. As flashes of grungy post-punk flitter on 2016’s debut EP Warm Blood, 2018’s balmy melodic ‘Happy Unhappy’ was named the song of the summer by Rolling Stone. Catchy heartbreak hooks, heavenly four-part live harmonies and frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes’s shining vocal solos have not only won the band praise from Pitchfork and The Guardian, but also support slots for Death Cab for Cutie and Pixies.