These Egyptian-Scottish sisters are masters of multiple instruments and have been heralded as the new sound of the classical-crossover. After being discovered by Mark Ronson, Sarah and Laura Ayoub were invited by Classic FM to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015. Since then, they’ve graced the embassies of Egypt and Switzerland, as well as the stage of the BAFTA awards. Their debut was recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road and went to number one in the Official Classical Albums Charts.