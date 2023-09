United by their love of classic hip-hop, The Allergies is the funk brainchild of DJ Moneyshot and Rackabeat. Emerging from Bristol in 2012 with their own flavour of soul and rare groove, 2021’s Promised Land is packed with “old skool breaks, trap sensibilities” and “conscious storytelling” (Clash). Accomplished turntablists, the duo have collaborated with Dynamite MC and spread their feel-good music across the UK.