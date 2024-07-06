Terry Farley has been a mainstay on the UK’s house scene since the ’80s. Cutting his teeth alongside Paul Oakenfold, the producer and scene academic ushered in the UK acid house movement as a resident DJ at Shroom and as co-creator of the pioneering fanzine Boy’s Own. Over the years, he’s added his magic touch to tracks by Kylie Minogue and Michael Jackson, and – as co-founder of trendsetting label Junior Boy’s Own – helped launch the careers of electronic greats Underworld and the Chemical Brothers.