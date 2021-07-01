Fitted out in vintage blazers and flares, psychedelic pop quartet Temples look plucked straight out of ’60s California. Actually hailing from Northamptonshire, the band debuted their retro funk sound with 2014’s Sun Structures, which Clash described as “the sounds of ’60s experimentation smashed stunningly into the present day”. With supporting slots for Kasabian, co-signs from Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr, and a spot on Glastonbury’s John Peel Stage, the band have been at the forefront of the UK’s psych-pop revival.