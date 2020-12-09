Rising from the ashes of London indie rock band Pete & the Pirates, Teleman traded that band’s brash style for a subtler and wider-ranging approach. The group embraced its newfound freedom with the meandering pop of 2014’s Breakfast, and split the difference between tightly wound rock and electronic experiments on 2016’s Brilliant Sanity and 2018’s Family of Aliens. Driving synth beats and broad-spanning lyrics on everything from family to failure gives Teleman fans all sorts of reasons to keep coming back.