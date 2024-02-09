Canberra punk quartet Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers were inspired to start their own group after watching School of Rock at a sleepover when they were teens. Released almost a decade later, their debut EP, Pretty Good For a Girl Band (2022) hits back against cat-callers, time-wasters and underestimators with tough lyrics and punchy riffs. “We’re writing about all this real stuff which happens to real people, women especially,” Anna Ryan, the band’s frontwoman says. “I just want to create music that is relatable and meaningful.”