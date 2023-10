UK singer Taura Lamb first began performing at open mic nights around Birmingham where she grew up. Just 14 at the time, it wasn’t until she moved to London to attend Goldsmiths that she tried her hand at writing songs for other people. Her talent was irrepressible and producing music under her own name was an inevitable endgame. Debut EP Lucky Girls was the first in a string of releases – including the acclaimed full-length Revisions.