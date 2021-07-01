“Contemporary, alive and buzzing with portent” is howPitchforkdescribes Tarta Relena’s Mediterranean-tinted vision of folk. Marta Torrella and Helena Ros deliver revitalised ancient ballads from the isles of Crete, Corsica and Mallorca that shine among pared-down electronic instrumentals on Ora pro nobis (2019) and Fiat Lux (2021). Performing in a medley of languages – including Catalan, Greek, Latin and Judeo-Spanish – the duo cut solemn figures on their bare stage, silencing onlookers with emotive vocals and a celestial chemistry.