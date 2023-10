After studying jazz at the prestigious Trinity Laban Conservatoire, British-Bengali singer Tara Lily decided to explore her own musical heritage. “A lot of jazz music is very similar to Indian classical music. So I was kind of doing that transfer of the scales and the chords and looking at those relationships and bringing them together,” she told gal-dem of her explorations. The resulting soulful pop is as much a testament to cross-cultural fusion as her eclectic on-stage style.