With a soft and mysterious sound that balances shoegaze, dream pop, and seasoned singer-songwriter’s vulnerability, Tanukichan is the project of multi-instrumentalist Hannah van Loon. The California native began her music career with the band Trails and Ways in 2012, before cutting her teeth as a solo artist with Toro Y Moi-produced album Sundays in 2018. She has supported Kero Kero Bonito on tour, and continues to create dreamy hazy-afternoon projects.