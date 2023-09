Tania Vulcano began her career playing out to small clubs on Palma de Mallorca, and it wasn’t until she set sail for Ibiza that she started to really take off and land herself at the pinnacle of the island’s club scene. Without Vulcano, there is no DC10 or CircoLoco. She was there when it all started at the turn of the millennium – and she’s still there now, sitting firmly on the throne of one of Ibiza’s greatest parties.