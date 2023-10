Born and raised in Brooklyn, Taela Naomi started out performing on Broadway before turning her attention to DJing. Injecting her sets with Afrobeat, funk and R&B classics, her event series Rum + Pum Pum Shorts – a regular at The Sultan Room since 2017 – honours the Afro-Caribbean diaspora by showcasing soca, reggae and dancehall styles. When she’s not performing, Naomi hosts DJ workshops for young women and girls in New York.