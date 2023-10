Glasgow DJ and producer TAAHLIAH’s fluency in club sounds made her a favourite of the underground queer party scenes. But her 2021 EP Angelica saw her take the stage as a mainstream artist, weaving Kim Petras-style hyper-pop with hardcore dance basslines. Since her debut she has curated extensive playlists for 6 Music, headlined her own Boiler Room set and remixed some of dance-pop’s most exciting artists such as UNIIQU3 and LVRA.