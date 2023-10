A fireball of jaggedy emo, ’00s pop punk and ruthless hardcore, Sweet Pill formed in Philadelphia in 2018. Emotionally driven and hard-faced, the quintet’s technical prowess – especially their guitar wizardry – shines on their 2022 debut album, Where the Heart Is. This skill also sets the stage for their spellbinding live shows, which have seen them take the stage of SXSW, LA’s 1720 and on the ramps of a skatepark.