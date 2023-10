DJ and producer Sven Väth helped plant the seeds for German techno in the 1980s as cofounder of Frankfurt club Omen – now widely regarded as the birthplace of the genre. In 1999, Väth launched techno party Cocoon Ibiza, which recurred each summer at Amnesia for more than 20 years; and he now runs a record label and events company bearing the same name. Drawing on decades’ worth of vinyl and genre knowledge, his saga-like sets are those of a techno purist.