Before she was discovered by producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Susan Cadogan worked as a librarian in her native Jamaica. Possessing a delicate and enchanting voice that can ride seamlessly over a lovers’ rock jam, her cover of Millie Jackson’s ‘It Hurts So Good’ reached the top five of the UK charts in 1974, with the help of a memorable Top of the Pops performance. Touring alongside The Upsetters’ Glen Adams in the early ’00s, Cadogan also collaborated with Jamaican vocalist Ken Boothe on 2014’s soulful ‘Love Story’.