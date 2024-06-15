Artist

Susan Cadogan

About Susan Cadogan

Before she was discovered by producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Susan Cadogan worked as a librarian in her native Jamaica. Possessing a delicate and enchanting voice that can ride seamlessly over a lovers’ rock jam, her cover of Millie Jackson’s ‘It Hurts So Good’ reached the top five of the UK charts in 1974, with the help of a memorable Top of the Pops performance. Touring alongside The Upsetters’ Glen Adams in the early ’00s, Cadogan also collaborated with Jamaican vocalist Ken Boothe on 2014’s soulful ‘Love Story’.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Susan CadoganSat, 15 Jun 2024
The ForgeLondon