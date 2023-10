Debuting in 2018, Korean quartet SURL make catchy indie rock that is vintage-sounding yet refreshingly new. Playful zingy melodies earmark the band’s songs, whether they’re harkening back to the British Invasion on EP I Know (2019) or taking a sunnier route with ’90s Californian rock on 2022’s of us. Performing at SXSW and in graffitied shipping containers for one-off YouTube performances, their collaborations with hip-hop’s Jay Park and Hash Swan combine their riffs with rap verses.