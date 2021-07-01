Artist

Surf Mesa

About Surf Mesa

From uploading early dance bangers to SoundCloud as a teen to becoming an online sensation in his twenties, Surf Mesa is the breezy electronic project of Powell Aguirre. Seattle-born and LA-based, the producer is the hitmaker behind ‘ILY (I Love You Baby)’, a tropical TikTok smash that reimagines the chorus of Frankie Valli’s 1967 classic ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’. Since, he’s racked up collaborations with fellow Gen Z star Madison Beer, and an Artist of the Year nomination at the Billboard Music Awards.

