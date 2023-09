Despite a name change in 2014, Pennsylvanian grunge-revivalist band Superheaven’s (previously Daylight) sound – sludgy, ’90s-inspired, grunge-twinged rock – has remained consistent since they formed in 2007. After 2013’s Jar, and 2015’s Ours Is Chrome (both of which are full of vicious guitar solos and infectious hooks), the quartet have dipped in and out of hiatus, reuniting occasionally to hammer stages across Europe and their home state.