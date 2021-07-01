Sunsets and rollercoasters tend to elicit conflicting emotions: one offers a warm relaxing embrace, while the other is adrenaline-inducing – and jazz/funk fusion peddlers Sunset Rollercoaster invoke the feelings of both. Starting out in 2008 in their native Taipei as “friends messing about with instruments and DAWs”, their smooth-then-raucous brand of modern jazz is pulled off due to an innate understanding of rhythm and melody. After forming, it took them three years to release their debut, Bossa Nova – evidence of a band determined to perfect their art.