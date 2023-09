Hailing from New Jersey, Sunrot’s sludgy, apocalyptic take on doom metal pulls elements of industrial music and straight-up noise into its orbit. Led by the blood-curdling screams of Lex Alex Nihilum, the quartet are fiercely political: fighting homophobia and mental health stigma on songs such as ‘21%’, selling t-shirts with “that gay shit” emblazoned on the back, and dedicating 2017’s Sunnata to mutual aid workers.