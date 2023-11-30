“I feel like there are two sides of me,” says Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sunny War of her 2023 album Anarchist Gospel. It’s a dichotomy reflected in her moniker and her musical projects – she was the bassist in the LA-based, all-Black femme punk band FUPU (formerly Fuck U Pay Us), but her solo work is rooted in acoustic blues traditions. She’s a dexterous guitar player, adapting banjo finger-plucking techniques to her chosen instrument, and she pulls elements of gospel, the avant-garde, and folk into her take on roots music.